Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%.

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $27.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $38.65. The company has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of -249.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.52.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 110,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

