Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Director Acquires $24,060.00 in Stock

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) Director Mark Kuperschmid acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $24,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,060. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Great Elm Capital stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. Great Elm Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 million, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.
Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 million. Equities analysts predict that Great Elm Capital Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Latigo Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,426,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. 41.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.
