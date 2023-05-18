Suncorp Group Ltd (SUNPG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Suncorp Group Ltd (ASX:SUNPG – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 1.322 per share on Sunday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Suncorp Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.16.
Suncorp Group Price Performance
Further Reading
- Analysts Say These 2 Mid-Cap Biotechs Have 2x Potential
- The TJX Companies Inc: A Good Pick for 2023?
- Is Unity the Best Performing Game Developer in Q2?
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.