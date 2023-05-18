Bradley Sitko Buys 1,500 Shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Rating) CIO Bradley Sitko bought 1,500 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.40 per share, with a total value of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Bradley Sitko also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 12th, Bradley Sitko purchased 2,000 shares of XOMA stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $37,980.00.
XOMA Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ XOMAO opened at $23.16 on Thursday. XOMA Co. has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average of $24.02.
XOMA Announces Dividend
About XOMA
XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.
