Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on July 14th

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%.
Keurig Dr Pepper has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Keurig Dr Pepper has a payout ratio of 41.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.
Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance
Shares of KDP opened at $32.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $41.31.
Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper
In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $711,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,543,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,590,232.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $711,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 75,741 shares of company stock worth $2,620,896 and have sold 30,036,700 shares worth $1,033,806,382. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,589,570 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,972,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,358,000 after acquiring an additional 749,695 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,922 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,264,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,454,000 after acquiring an additional 264,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,834,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,977 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.56.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.
