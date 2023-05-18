Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on July 14th

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%.

Keurig Dr Pepper has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Keurig Dr Pepper has a payout ratio of 41.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

Shares of KDP opened at $32.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $711,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,543,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,590,232.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $711,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 75,741 shares of company stock worth $2,620,896 and have sold 30,036,700 shares worth $1,033,806,382. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,589,570 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,972,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,358,000 after acquiring an additional 749,695 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,922 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,264,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,454,000 after acquiring an additional 264,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,834,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,977 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

