Vodafone Group Public Limited (VOD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 8th

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share by the cell phone carrier on Friday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 0.2 %

VOD stock opened at GBX 82.22 ($1.03) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,372.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 91.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 92.96. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of GBX 81.02 ($1.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 132.10 ($1.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 130 ($1.63) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.13) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 110 ($1.38) to GBX 100 ($1.25) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 100 ($1.25) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 100 ($1.25) to GBX 95 ($1.19) in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 118.18 ($1.48).

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

