Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Declares GBX 21.59 Dividend

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.59 ($0.27) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:IMB opened at GBX 1,813 ($22.71) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1,102.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,910.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,010.47. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of GBX 1,736.50 ($21.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,185 ($27.37).

A number of research firms recently commented on IMB. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($31.32) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,993 ($24.97) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,303 ($28.85).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

