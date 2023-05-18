Far East Gold Limited (ASX:FEG) Insider Purchases A$23,925.00 in Stock

Far East Gold Limited (ASX:FEG – Get Rating) insider Shane Menere bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.32 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,925.00 ($16,057.05).
Far East Gold Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 35.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
About Far East Gold
Further Reading
- Analysts Say These 2 Mid-Cap Biotechs Have 2x Potential
- The TJX Companies Inc: A Good Pick for 2023?
- Is Unity the Best Performing Game Developer in Q2?
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Far East Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Far East Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.