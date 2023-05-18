Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Director Purchases $23,050.00 in Stock

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) Director Julie Dill acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $23,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,983.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Price Performance

RYAM stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $276.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 3.12. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 0.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1,163.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after buying an additional 1,088,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 27.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,304,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after purchasing an additional 717,466 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 325.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 568,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 435,095 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 342,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,535,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,437,000 after acquiring an additional 342,630 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of high purity cellulose, paperboard, and high-yield pulp products. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp. The High Purity Cellulose segment manufactures and markets high purity cellulose, which is sold as either cellulose specialties or commodity products in the U.S., Canada, and France.

