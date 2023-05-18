Britvic plc (BVIC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.20 on July 5th

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.10) per share on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON BVIC opened at GBX 918.50 ($11.51) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 895.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 825.89. The stock has a market cap of £2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,724.53, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of GBX 697.50 ($8.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 950 ($11.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.52) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 933 ($11.69).

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

