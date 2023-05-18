Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG) Insider Acquires A$25,932.96 in Stock

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGGet Rating) insider Rebecca McGrath purchased 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$178.85 ($120.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,932.96 ($17,404.67).

Rebecca McGrath also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 9th, Rebecca McGrath sold 288 shares of Macquarie Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$176.78 ($118.64), for a total transaction of A$50,912.06 ($34,169.17).

Macquarie Group Stock Performance

Macquarie Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Macquarie Group’s previous Final dividend of $3.35. This represents a yield of 2.59%. Macquarie Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.28%.

Macquarie Group Company Profile

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

