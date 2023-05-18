Thomas D. Robertson Purchases 1,300 Shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Stock

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) CFO Thomas D. Robertson acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $24,570.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,050 shares in the company, valued at $265,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Rocky Brands Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ RCKY opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $145.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.71. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $38.51.
Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $138.93 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RCKY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brands include Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.
