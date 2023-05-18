Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (EIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 8th

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

Eagle Point Income has increased its dividend payment by an average of 34.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Eagle Point Income Stock Performance

Eagle Point Income stock opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.47. Eagle Point Income has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $17.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Point Income

Eagle Point Income ( NYSE:EIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Eagle Point Income by 20.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Eagle Point Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Point Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

Featured Stories

