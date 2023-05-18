Katherine (Kate) Thorley Acquires 20,576 Shares of WAM Leaders Limited (ASX:WLE) Stock

WAM Leaders Limited (ASX:WLE – Get Rating) insider Katherine (Kate) Thorley bought 20,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.46 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of A$29,999.81 ($20,134.10).

WAM Leaders Price Performance

Get WAM Leaders alerts:

WAM Leaders Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from WAM Leaders’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. WAM Leaders’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

WAM Leaders Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

WAM Leaders Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by MAM Pty Limited. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for WAM Leaders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Leaders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.