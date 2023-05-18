Katherine (Kate) Thorley Acquires 20,576 Shares of WAM Leaders Limited (ASX:WLE) Stock

WAM Leaders Limited (ASX:WLE – Get Rating) insider Katherine (Kate) Thorley bought 20,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.46 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of A$29,999.81 ($20,134.10).
WAM Leaders Price Performance
WAM Leaders Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from WAM Leaders’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. WAM Leaders’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.
WAM Leaders Company Profile
