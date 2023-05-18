KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) Director Purchases $27,878.23 in Stock

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) Director Tomer Yosef-Or bought 24,671 shares of KORE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $27,878.23. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,878.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

KORE Group Price Performance

KORE stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. KORE Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76.

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $62.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. KORE Group had a negative net margin of 41.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.86%. Equities analysts predict that KORE Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of KORE Group

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KORE Group from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of KORE Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of KORE Group by 580.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 307,192 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of KORE Group by 400.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 226,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KORE Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,400,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 80,217 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of KORE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of KORE Group during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. 34.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

