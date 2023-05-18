Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MPWR. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $415.71 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $541.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $466.20 and a 200-day moving average of $428.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $291,353.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,255,281.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $5,416,689.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,413,411.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $291,353.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,255,281.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,298 shares of company stock valued at $18,378,940. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 26.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

