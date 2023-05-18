Insider Buying: First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Director Purchases $28,202.00 in Stock

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,742.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:FHN opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.43. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. First Horizon’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FHN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

