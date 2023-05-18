DeepBrain Chain 24-Hour Volume Hits $638,023.05 (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $7.66 million and approximately $638,023.05 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

