Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities cut shares of Luna Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Luna Innovations Price Performance

Shares of LUNA stock opened at $8.28 on Thursday. Luna Innovations has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $10.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations ( NASDAQ:LUNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.19 million. Luna Innovations had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Luna Innovations will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 253.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 475,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 340,907 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter worth $2,568,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter worth $1,846,000. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth $692,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 183,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 155,727 shares in the last quarter. 49.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations, Inc engages as an advanced optical technology company. The firm provides high performance fiber optic test, measurement and control products for the telecommunications and photonics industries, and distributed fiber optic sensing solutions that measure and monitor materials and structures for applications in aerospace, automotive, energy, oil and gas, security and infrastructure.

