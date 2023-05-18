Stratis Market Cap Hits $73.21 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. Stratis has a market cap of $73.21 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001792 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stratis has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,827.92 or 0.06676814 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00055007 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00040075 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00019508 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019532 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00006165 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000624 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 149,220,783 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

