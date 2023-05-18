Insider Buying: Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) CEO Purchases $29,830.00 in Stock

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) CEO Pete A. Smith bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.83 per share, with a total value of $29,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,743.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aviat Networks Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of AVNW opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $343.77 million, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average of $32.56. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $39.80.

Institutional Trading of Aviat Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 282.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 437.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 133.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 542.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aviat Networks Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVNW shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Aviat Networks from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

