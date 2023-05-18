Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.93 on Thursday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LXRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 87,620.63%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and Sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

