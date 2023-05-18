Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.93 on Thursday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.
About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and Sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.
