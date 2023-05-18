Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $314,000 Stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 247,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 54,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on EFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.35.

Ellington Financial Price Performance

Ellington Financial stock opened at $12.67 on Thursday. Ellington Financial Inc. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $16.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 46.90, a current ratio of 46.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 15.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $30.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.21%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is -264.70%.

Ellington Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ellington Financial, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It operates through the Investment Portfolio and Longbridge segments. The Investment Portfolio segment is focused on investing in a diverse array of financial assets, which includes residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.