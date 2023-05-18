StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nautilus (NYSE:NLS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Separately, William Blair cut shares of Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.
Nautilus Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:NLS opened at $1.18 on Thursday. Nautilus has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
About Nautilus
Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.
