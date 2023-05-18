StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nautilus (NYSE:NLS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, William Blair cut shares of Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

Shares of NYSE:NLS opened at $1.18 on Thursday. Nautilus has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nautilus by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after buying an additional 78,631 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 763,883 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 894,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 410,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

