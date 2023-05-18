Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NRP opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $625.55 million, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.28. Natural Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $65.72.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The energy company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $97.06 million during the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 61.73%.

Institutional Trading of Natural Resource Partners

About Natural Resource Partners

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRP. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 360.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 60,859 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 422,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the period. 38.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

