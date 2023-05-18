Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Natural Resource Partners Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NRP opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $625.55 million, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.28. Natural Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $65.72.
Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The energy company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $97.06 million during the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 61.73%.
Institutional Trading of Natural Resource Partners
About Natural Resource Partners
Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natural Resource Partners (NRP)
- Analysts Say These 2 Mid-Cap Biotechs Have 2x Potential
- The TJX Companies Inc: A Good Pick for 2023?
- Is Unity the Best Performing Game Developer in Q2?
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.