New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NJR. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

NYSE:NJR opened at $49.40 on Thursday. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $38.07 and a 12 month high of $55.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.32 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,025,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $104,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,579. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,814.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Creative Planning boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 22.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,827,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,434,000 after acquiring an additional 18,463 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 2.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the third quarter worth about $1,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

