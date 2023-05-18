Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 1,365 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,532 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,053 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth about $688,000. Future Fund LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Splunk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Splunk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Splunk from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $93.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.71 and its 200 day moving average is $90.00. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $116.84.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $1.41. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

