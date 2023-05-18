National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Shares of NHI opened at $53.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a current ratio of 12.71. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $47.54 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in National Health Investors by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth about $44,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in National Health Investors by 152.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in National Health Investors by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. It operates through the Real Estate Investments and Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) segments. The Real Estate Investments segment includes real estate investments and lease, mortgage, and other notes receivables in independent living facilities.

