National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.
National Health Investors Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NHI opened at $53.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a current ratio of 12.71. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $47.54 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Health Investors
National Health Investors Company Profile
National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. It operates through the Real Estate Investments and Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) segments. The Real Estate Investments segment includes real estate investments and lease, mortgage, and other notes receivables in independent living facilities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Health Investors (NHI)
- Analysts Say These 2 Mid-Cap Biotechs Have 2x Potential
- The TJX Companies Inc: A Good Pick for 2023?
- Is Unity the Best Performing Game Developer in Q2?
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.