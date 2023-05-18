New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
New Mountain Finance Price Performance
Shares of NMFC stock opened at $12.06 on Thursday. New Mountain Finance has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $13.59.
New Mountain Finance Company Profile
