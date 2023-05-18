New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

New Mountain Finance Price Performance

Shares of NMFC stock opened at $12.06 on Thursday. New Mountain Finance has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $13.59.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in investments in the middle market. Its objective investment is to generate current income and capital appreciation through investments in debt securities and equity interests.

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.