Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $289,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 66,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,763,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $198.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.23. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 26.65%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.54.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.