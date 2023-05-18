Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Up 1.1 %

ECL opened at $174.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $179.76.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,952 shares of company stock worth $7,411,168 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.20.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

