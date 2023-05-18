StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $43.78 on Thursday. NNN REIT has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.91.

NNN REIT ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. NNN REIT had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $204.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NNN REIT will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. US Bancorp DE raised its position in NNN REIT by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in NNN REIT by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in NNN REIT by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in NNN REIT by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 240,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in NNN REIT by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

NNN REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

