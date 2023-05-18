Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 533 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Pool by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 226.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.20.

Insider Activity

Pool Price Performance

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

POOL opened at $343.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $423.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.17%.

Pool Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

See Also

