StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Newpark Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Newpark Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NR opened at $3.81 on Thursday. Newpark Resources has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Newpark Resources ( NYSE:NR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Newpark Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $225.16 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director John C. Minge bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $40,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 172,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,341.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Newpark Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 252.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 209.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segment includes the site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.