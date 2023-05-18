Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,127 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,796,508,000 after acquiring an additional 220,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after acquiring an additional 469,345 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in FedEx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,060,573,000 after acquiring an additional 445,125 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in FedEx by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,645,580 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $244,319,000 after acquiring an additional 136,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in FedEx by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,285,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $222,578,000 after acquiring an additional 279,825 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 in the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FedEx Stock Up 2.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.41.

FDX opened at $225.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.67. The company has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.