Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 7,874.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,788 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 166.3% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 888.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Etsy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Etsy from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.04.

ETSY opened at $94.99 on Thursday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $149.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.18.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $2,488,453.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,412.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $2,488,453.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,412.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,415,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,368 shares of company stock worth $11,627,641. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

