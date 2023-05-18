Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

NYSE:NMR opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Nomura has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 25.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 24,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Nomura by 51.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nomura by 16.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,760,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 248,923 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nomura by 28.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Nomura by 47.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,325,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 423,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

