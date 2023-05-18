Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.
Nomura Trading Up 2.5 %
NYSE:NMR opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Nomura has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.64.
About Nomura
Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.
