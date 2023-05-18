Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Natural Gas Services Group from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Natural Gas Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NGS opened at $10.40 on Thursday. Natural Gas Services Group has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group ( NYSE:NGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 58,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natural Gas Services Group

(Get Rating)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry. It manufactures, fabricates, rents, sells and maintains natural gas compressors and flare systems for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. The company was founded on December 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.