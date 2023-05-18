StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.
North European Oil Royalty Trust Trading Down 2.1 %
NYSE NRT opened at $15.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.07. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17.
North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The energy company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.77 million for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 6,299.79% and a net margin of 97.46%.
About North European Oil Royalty Trust
North European Oil Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust, which engages in holding overriding royalty rights, covering gas and oil production in certain concessions and leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company was founded on September 10, 1975 and is headquartered in Keene, NJ.
