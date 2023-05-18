StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE NRT opened at $15.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.07. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The energy company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.77 million for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 6,299.79% and a net margin of 97.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 19.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 973.9% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

North European Oil Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust, which engages in holding overriding royalty rights, covering gas and oil production in certain concessions and leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company was founded on September 10, 1975 and is headquartered in Keene, NJ.

