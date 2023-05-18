Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 2,793 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 430,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 293,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after buying an additional 25,459 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 194,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after buying an additional 16,861 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,871,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 35.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after buying an additional 33,952 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FMHI opened at $46.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.97. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.09 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

