Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,116 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $563,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $778,000.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHCV opened at $56.00 on Thursday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.00.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc operates as a medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions provider. Its products, services, and solutions enable clinicians to make informed decisions, improving patient care from diagnosis to therapy and monitoring. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

