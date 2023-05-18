Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 248.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,349.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAR opened at $20.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.71. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $19.12 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.11 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.