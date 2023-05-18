Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 460 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,524,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,903,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,455,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,050,000 after buying an additional 112,571 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of RWR opened at $87.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.98. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $107.06.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.