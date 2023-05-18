ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NOW. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $535.00 to $551.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.43.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $492.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.49, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $521.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $452.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,095 shares of company stock worth $8,131,910. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $29,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.