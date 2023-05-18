ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on NOW. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $535.00 to $551.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.43.
Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $492.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.49, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $521.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $452.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $29,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
