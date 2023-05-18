Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,337 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,337 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Twilio by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Twilio by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Twilio from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Twilio from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Twilio from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.11.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $48.02 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $110.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $396,969.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,669.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $543,534.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,871 shares in the company, valued at $10,462,833.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $396,969.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,669.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,991 shares of company stock worth $2,633,220. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

