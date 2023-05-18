Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $210,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGD. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $73.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.37. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $74.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.