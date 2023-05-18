Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,534,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,690,000 after purchasing an additional 43,778 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,928,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,677,000 after purchasing an additional 318,431 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,765,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,648,000 after purchasing an additional 388,153 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 8,903.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,223,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,210,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,113,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after buying an additional 54,343 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $17.53 on Thursday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $0.173 dividend. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.84%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

