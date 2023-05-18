Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $221,000 in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,205 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 613.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,056 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CQP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Down 1.5 %

In related news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc purchased 53,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $2,442,576.49. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,751.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc acquired 53,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,442,576.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,751.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 27,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,183.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

CQP opened at $46.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.82. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $40.20 and a 12-month high of $62.08.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.15. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 104.57% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 94.51%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.