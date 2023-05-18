MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 2,414.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 50.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 51.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

MicroStrategy Stock Up 6.3 %

MSTR stock opened at $290.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.18. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $132.56 and a 12 month high of $361.97. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The software maker reported $30.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $30.10. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 174.90% and a negative return on equity of 6,099.02%. The firm had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.42) EPS. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 29.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Rating)

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.