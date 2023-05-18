Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $442,656,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 261.3% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,253,000 after buying an additional 3,231,343 shares in the last quarter. Hao Advisors Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $176,180,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5,653.9% in the 4th quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,996,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,880,000 after buying an additional 1,961,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $927,438,000 after buying an additional 1,588,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. HSBC increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.56.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Alibaba Group stock opened at $90.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $240.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $125.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.89.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.55. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $35.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

